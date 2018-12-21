CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman on Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 43-year-old Naomi Tetherly was last seen on Monday and her family is concerned for her.

Wilk announced Friday night Tetherly has been located.

