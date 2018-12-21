CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman on Friday.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 43-year-old Naomi Tetherly was last seen on Monday and her family is concerned for her.
Wilk announced Friday night Tetherly has been located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.