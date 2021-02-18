CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police have located a teenager who had been reported missing late last year.
Mildred Perez, 17, was last seen on November 21.
According to police, verbal communication had been made with Perez. However, Chicopee Police was not been able to confirm her whereabouts and have her return home safely.
On Thursday, police said that Perez has been located and is home safely. They also thanked the public for their assistance.
