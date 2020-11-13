Chicopee missing juveniles 111320

Photos provided by Chicopee Police

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were able to locate one Chicopee juvenile, but are still in need of your help in locating another juvenile. 

Chicopee Police confirmed that 11-year-old Wynter Shafer has been located, but they are still requesting assistance in finding 15-year-old Crystal Badillo, who ran away from their program on Wednesday.  

Badillo is approximately 5' tall and has straight brown hair.  She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt and grey leggings.

Investigators believe that they are together and were last seen in the area of St. James Avenue in Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700 or their detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.

