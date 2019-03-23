CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police say they're looking for a 'Red Bull Bandit' who was caught on camera at the Westover Super Mart last week.
Do you recognize him?
Take a close look at the surveillance photo. Officer Mike Wilk tells us he entered the Westover Super Mart last Saturday, March 16th, at about 1:15 in the afternoon.
The store is located at 1782 Westover Road.
When the suspect entered the business, police say he asked the clerk about using the bathroom.
However, instead of going to the bathroom, he entered the door marked 'Employees Only' in the back of the store ...ultimately stealing cases of the energy drink, Red Bull.
...And it was all caught on camera.
Do you recognize this person? If so, contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740 and Wilk say, reference case 1181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.