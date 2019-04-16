CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee are on the lookout for a group of dirt bike riders accused of assaulting two people.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on March 30, a woman was driving down Chicopee Street with a male passenger when a group of dirt bike riders began taunting them.
"These suspects were kicking at her vehicle while she was driving, and because they surrounded her car, she was unable to stop, or get away," Wilk explained.
The vehicle came to a stop at Meadow Street and McKinstry Avenue and the suspects allegedly started to punch the male passenger through an open window.
The suspects also allegedly broke both mirrors off the car and pulled the passenger out.
Wilk added that when the driver got out of the car to help her passenger, the suspects allegedly kicked her several times. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators have released still images in hopes that someone may be able to identify the suspects.
Police are urging anyone who sees this group of bikers to not engage with them and call police immediately.
If you are able to identify them, call the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740 and reference case #1386
