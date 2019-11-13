CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 27-year-old Jose Dones left his Chicopee Falls home Wednesday morning after "making some statements that concerned his family members."

"He has not been in contact with his family since and they are concerned," Wilk added.

Dones is 5'5" tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a white stripe, as well as carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and reference case no. 5387.

