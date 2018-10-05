CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a missing Chicopee man.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 25-year-old Jose Fernandez of Chicopee has been missing since Thursday from the Chicopee Center area of the city.
"Jose was reported missing by his family, and they are extremely concerned for him," Wilk added.
Fernandez is 5'6" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and reference case #4707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.