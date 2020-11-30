CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate Mildred Perez.
She was last seen on November 21.
According to police, verbal communication has been made with Perez. However, Chicopee Police have not been able to confirm her whereabouts and have her return home safely.
Perez is 17 years old, 4 feet 11 inches, 160 pounds, with dark brown eyes, curly shoulder-length black hair, and glasses.
She was last seen wearing a grey colored “Champion” hooded sweatshirt with dark blue jeans and grey/pink/blue colored sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700 or their Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.