CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 35-year-old Jessica Marcial left a residential home in the Aldenville section of the city at the end of April and hasn't returned home.
"Our detectives have exhausted all leads, and follow ups," Wilk explained.
Marcial is 5'9" tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has dark brown hair and eyes, as well as several tattoos.
She was last seen wearing a pink fluorescent top, a white sweater, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and reference case #1895.
