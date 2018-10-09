Chicopee police are looking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who stole shoes from Marshalls on Memorial Drive.
According to police this is not the first time or the first location the individual has stolen from.
If you have any information contact Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 3953.
https://www.facebook.com/ChicopeePoliceDepartment/posts/954709378048523
