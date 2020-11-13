CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating two juveniles.
Chicopee Police said that 11-year-old Wynter Shafer and 15-year-old Crystal Badillo ran away from their program on Wednesday.
Shafer is approximately 5'3" tall and has dark brown hair that is word in a bun or ponytail. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and rainbow colored Crocs.
Badillo is approximately 5' tall and has straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt and grey leggings.
Investigators believe that they are together and were last seen in the area of St. James Avenue in Springfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700 or their detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.
