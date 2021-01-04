CHICOPEE, ME (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is looking for two teens.
Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two runaway teens who were last seen in the Chicopee Falls area on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Envy Thomas, 14, is 5’1 and 131 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a colorful shirt.
Celeina Rodriguez, 14, is 5’2 and 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a white shirt with black lettering and pajama bottoms.
Chicopee Police ask if you know either of their whereabouts, please call (413) 594-1700 or the Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740. Reference case 21CHI-20-OF.
