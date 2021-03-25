CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help as they investigate a deadly hit and run.

Chicopee Police said that the incident took place around 7 p.m. on March 10 on Meadow Street, in the area of Rivers Park.

On Thursday, investigators released photos of the suspect vehicle, though they did note that those images may be of poor quality.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Chicopee Police traffic bureau at (413) 594-1770.

