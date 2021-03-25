CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help as they investigate a deadly hit and run.
Chicopee Police said that the incident took place around 7 p.m. on March 10 on Meadow Street, in the area of Rivers Park.
On Thursday, investigators released photos of the suspect vehicle, though they did note that those images may be of poor quality.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Chicopee Police traffic bureau at (413) 594-1770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.