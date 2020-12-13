CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is looking to identify a man involved in an armed robbery.
This man was involved in an armed robbery on Newbury Street in Chicopee Sunday morning.
Police are asking if you have any information about this incident, please call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.
