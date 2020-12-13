Chicopee armed robbery suspect 12132020

(Chicopee Police Department Photo)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is looking to identify a man involved in an armed robbery.

This man was involved in an armed robbery on Newbury Street in Chicopee Sunday morning.

Police are asking if you have any information about this incident, please call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.