CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a break-in at a home on High Street.
According to Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk, the pictured individual had managed to open a window and entered a home on High Street sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11.
The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and other personal items.
The individual in question was seen wearing a black jacket, light-colored jeans, and a New York Yankees hat.
Wilk adds that the suspect is described as being heavyset and was seen leaving the scene in a silver Odyssey van.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 19-5813.
