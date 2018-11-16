Chicopee Police looking to identify shoplifting suspect.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual, police say, stole from a local liquor store.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that the individual has visited Jenrose Package store three times this past month, and, each time, had left without paying for anything.
The suspect last visited the package store on November 10th.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Chicopee Police Detectives unit at 413-594-1740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.