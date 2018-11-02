Chicopee Police looking to identify suspects who robbed home in broad daylight.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects that broke into a home in broad daylight in the Willamansett neighborhood.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that the incident originally occurred on October 19.
The entire break-in was captured on the home's Ring camera that was placed right next to the front door.
The video shows one of the suspects using a crowbar to pry the door open.
Officer Wilk stated that the suspects managed to steal a custom-made PRS guitar and an XBOX gaming console.
If you recognize these suspects or have any information, you are urged to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 4941.
