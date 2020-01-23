Chicopee Police make arrest in connection to armed robbery.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have made an arrest following an investigation into an armed robbery.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers were called to the Lighthouse Liquors, located on the 800 block of Memorial Drive, around 12:30 Thursday afternoon for a report of an armed robbery.
Authorities began scouring the area for the vehicle in question shortly after arriving on scene.
The suspect was located later that afternoon and arrested on an armed robbery charge and an arrest warrant.
Wilk says that further information regarding this incident will be made available at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.