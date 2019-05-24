CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - The roads aren't the only place expected to be hectic this weekend.
Many will drag their boats and fishing gear out to the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers, and Chicopee Police are planning to have a presence on the water this year.
"It has more room and it's designed to go in more shallow water...about six months ago. It's fairly new," Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk tells us.
It's a new opportunity for a new boat.
Chicopee Police say they received a new rescue boat over the Winter.
For the first time, they want to use it for more than just rescuing on Memorial Day weekend.
"It's a visual presence, it's people seeing it, that it's out there, and it's a deterrent. We want people to have fun, but we want people to be safe when they do it," stated Wilk.
Between the Chicopee and the Connecticut Rivers, police say they have more than ten miles of waterway in their purview
"We have a lot of water areas," says Wilk.
Chicopee Police spokesman Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News that, so far this year, they've had a dozen suspicious vehicle calls and several disturbances along the river.
"Just basically a lot of road rage incidents, people trying to park, jet skis coming out, [and] stopping boats from being able to launch. We're just going to be out there to basically maintain the peace, maintain control," said Wilk.
In addition to a spot for a driver and a spotter, there's also a lot of flotation devices, and first aid equipment to make sure everybody stays safe on the river.
"This is a throw bag with a rope. Obviously, you want these bright lights for the guys who are diving into the river. We don't have a portable breathalyzer on here. If officers did encounter somebody who could be under the influence, it would be the same as the motor vehicle stop. They would take that person in on the boat, have the boat brought in, and do what needed to be done," added Wilk.
