CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have released that an individual brought them an unexploded military device to the fire department.
When the device was in contact with police they admittedly informed the Mass State Police bomb unit removed the device.
They have decided to detonate the device Sunday evening in a safe, secure location near the Chicopee Center.
Officials want to make it clear to the public that there may be a 'boom' sound after the denotation.
The denotation will be handled by professionals.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
