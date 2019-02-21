SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee police officer could face jail time after pleading guilty to federal charges this week.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 44-year-old Nhac Duy Truong of East Longmeadow pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of immigration fraud.
Prosecutors said that in 2008 and 2009, Truong filed two petitions for a claimed alien fiancee, who was the sister of his common law wife.
"On Feb. 15, 2011, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Truong signed a sworn affidavit in support of his second petition for his common law wife’s sister that falsely stated he had never lived with his common law wife and never met her in person, when in fact he had lived with her, and she is the mother of his two children," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.
Truong agreed to resign from the Chicopee Police Department, where he had been an officer since 2004, as part of the plea agreement. That agreement also includes that he never seek employment in law enforcement.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Truong - whom he said had "no history of disciplinary action" - met with Chief William Jebb on Wednesday and resigned effective immediately from the department.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 29.
