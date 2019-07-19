CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee Police officer took some time out of his busy day to spend time with some of the members of the community he serves.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that Officer Pete Szura was patrolling his beat on Thursday when he stopped by Wisinowski Park in Chicopee Center to spend time shooting some hoops and sharing a few laughs with some residents.
Wilk adds that Officer Szura, an experienced basketball player, was even taught some new moves by members of the community.
