WEYMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Massachusetts boy who is recovering from a stem cell transplant to treat brain cancer received another special visit on Tuesday.
Dozens of law enforcement paid a visit to three year old Quinn Waters's 'Quinn-Dow' in Weymouth, including the Chicopee Police Department.
According to a website established to follow Quinn's journey, he had just turned three when he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a tumor on his brain stem.
The tumor was removed followed by four rounds of chemotherapy, ahead of a stem cell transplant.
"This chemotherapy wiped Quinn of all vaccines he has had to date, as well as any and all immunity he was born with," the website explained, adding that he has been isolated in his home as he continues to recover.
Since then, the front window of his house - dubbed 'Quinn-Dow' - has become his only tie to the outside world and, in turn, has turned his front lawn into a place for people to gather and visit the boy, including family, friends, neighbors, Irish step dancers, members of the Boston Bruins, the New England Patriot Cheerleaders, and the Dropkick Murphys.
Quinn, who has been nicknamed 'Mighty Quinn', was recently the subject of 'On The Road with Steve Hartman' on the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, who was part of the convoy to visit Quinn's house Tuesday, said that at least 20 departments were represented, including from Boston University, Auburn, Quincy, Weymouth, Hingham, as well as Mass. State Police. He added that between 50 and 80 cruisers and motorcycles took part in the event.
Wilk said that Chicopee Police presented Quinn with a special pink Chicopee Police patch, a Chicopee Police pin, and a special Mickey Mouse police pin.
Other departments presented Quinn with a street sign indicating 'Mighty Quinn Way', a personalized license plate, and a special driver's license
To learn more, CLICK HERE or visit their Facebook page.
