SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash on McKinstry Avenue.
This happened overnight and Officer Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News the road was closed following the crash.
As of about 7 a.m. police were still on scene.
Wilk confirms an Accident Reconstruction team was called in to investigate.
No immediate word on the pedestrian's condition.
Police have not released any further details at this time.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air on ABC40 at 7 a.m. & 9 a.m. for the latest details. As soon as more information becomes available we will provide an update.
