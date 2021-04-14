CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Developing news Wednesday night, the Chicopee Police Department has recovered a body from the Connecticut River. That body has not been identified yet.
Authorities confirmed to Western Mass News the victim was found during a scheduled search for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard.
While police have not identified the victim at this time the community is still rallying together to support the Blanchard family more than two months after Aiden was last seen near the Medina Boat Ramp, praying for his safe return.
“We are hoping for a miracle,’ Chicopee resident and friend of the Blanchard family Melissa Lizardi said.
A body was found in the Connecticut River on Wednesday morning. Chicopee Police confirmed to Western Mass News a dive team found the body in the water between the North End Bridge and the Memorial Bridge.
The body has not been identified at this time, but authorities said a search and rescue team was scheduled to look for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard from Chicopee on Wednesday, who hasn't been seen in more than two months.
Police have not said if the body is believed to be the missing boy.
Crews have been searching the Connecticut River for months with boats, drones, and helicopters. Aiden was last seen on February 5 near the Medina Street boat launch area. He was wearing black ski pants and a red coat.
Since then, the Chicopee community has been coming together to pray for his safe return.
Lizardi spoke exclusively to Western Mass News. She said it's important for the community to continue to keep Aiden in their thoughts.
“We’re just hoping that above any other time, the community can come together once again for a really no one has even stopped. I was asking for prayers, prayers and thoughts, and good thoughts,” Lizardi said.
She said Aiden’s disappearance has hit the community hard, and they desperately want to see him come home.
“Keep your family close to you, love them, support them, take care of them. This has been a nightmare, and I can’t even imagine,” Lizardi said.
The body has not been identified at this time.
