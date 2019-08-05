Chicopee Police reminding residents to lock vehicles after string of recent car break-ins.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is reminding the public to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk stated that officials are seeing a rise in the amount of vehicles that have been broken into and rummaged through, most notably in the Chicopee Falls section of town.
Wilk adds that the common denominator in these incidents was that all of the vehicles were unlocked, and would like to ask the public to remember to lock their vehicles when it's left unattended.
Those residents with any further questions are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department directly or by messaging the department on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.