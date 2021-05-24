CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are on scene at a motor vehicle accident versus pedestrian crash.
Police responded around 3 p.m. on Grove St. to a motor vehicle crash versus a pedestrian.
Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene.
Grove St. is closed from Front St. to Ellerton St.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as more details develop.
