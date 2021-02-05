CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing 11-year-old boy, last seen walking in the Willimansett neighborhood of Chicopee to the lower Front Street area.
The Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson told Western Mass News officials are searching for the missing child along the Connecticut River in the area of Medina St.
The missing juvenile, Aidan Blanchard, is approximately 5' tall and weighs 100 lbs. He also has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing black snow pants, a black hoodie, and a red coat.
If you happen to know his whereabouts or have seen him, you can contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
