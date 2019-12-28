CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have located a child that went missing earlier Saturday and are continuing to search for a second.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers responded to the area of 283 Fuller Road for a report of two children that had not returned home after going off to play in the woods.
One child was located and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities are actively searching the wooded area of the Chicopee River near the Oxford Valley Estates at this time for the second child.
No word on their ages or descriptions.
Crews have been searching the area for at least two hours now.
This is still an active investigation and we will update you on air and online as we continue to learn more.
