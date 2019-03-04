CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Chicopee business.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Tuesday, February 12, a suspect walked into Dunkin Donuts on Meadow Street, went around the counter, opened the cash register, and fled with the cash tray.
An employee also told investigators that the suspect showed a knife.
"The party had been wearing a white mask, similar to one worn in the movie V for Vendetta," Wilk explained.
Police also noted that there was an accomplice was standing at the door.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.
