Police say a man walked into the CVS on Memorial Drive back on August 28th and stole several items.
When an employee approached him, he allegedly drew a hypodermic needle and threatened them.
If you have any information you're asked to give a call to Chicopee police
https://www.facebook.com/ChicopeePoliceDepartment/videos/1128267623993407/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.