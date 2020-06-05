CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee is looking for the public's help in locating a car break-in suspect.
Chicopee Police Det. Lt. Douglas Lambert said that the department received reports that several vehicles has been entered in the Fairview section of the city and items were taken.
Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads and have collected. Now, they are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wanted in connection with the case, as well as the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and refer to case: 20CHI-2255-OF.
