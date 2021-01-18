CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are asking for your help identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run over the weekend on Burnett road.
One of the victims is speaking exclusively to Western Mass News.
A woman in that car said that the impact was so hard the car completely spun around into the other lane and landed up the curb. She says what was supposed to be a perfect day was quickly ruined.
“We were going to go for a picnic and a walk in the park, and then within the next moment, I don’t even know what happened,” Geri Leporati said.
Leporati said what was supposed to be a Saturday afternoon date with her boyfriend and their dogs quickly became a nightmare.
“I was shaking; I was in shock, the dogs were in shock in the back of the car; everything happened so fast,’ Leporati explained.
Leporati said they were turning left into Chicopee Memorial State Park on Burnett Road around noon when another car slammed into the back of her boyfriend's brand new convertible.
“I assume he was probably going 50 to 55 mph,” Leporati said. “He just drove straight into the back of the car and kept going, he didn’t even turn around and look back. I don’t even think he hit his brakes.”
You can see the damage; the car was mangled, pieces were scattered all down the road. The impact was so hard the car flew off the road.
“We completely spun around. We were turning left into the state park, and by the time we were done spinning around, we were in the other lane facing the other direction right in front of the park sign. It was so hard we actually went up onto the curb,” Leporati explained.
Chicopee police said the suspect is believed to be driving what looks like a dark-colored Ford Super Duty. Police said this suspect fled eastbound towards Ludlow.
Leporati said with food from her picnic basket covering her clothes and her boyfriend's new car totaled at that moment she just wanted the driver to stop to see if they were okay. But she said the driver never looked back.
“He almost caused a fatal accident; we could’ve lost our lives,” Leporati said.
Luckily no injuries were reported. Leporati said her dogs were really shaken up, but they were okay. Police said the suspect’s car may have Rhode Island plates.
If you have any information, contact Chicopee Police Traffic Bureau at (413) 594-1770. Leporati can also be contacted with any information in locating the driver at gerisue.leporati@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.