CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Grove Street this evening.
Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News a man armed with a long gun similar to a rifle entered the Shell gas station on 197 Grove Street around 10:35 p.m. and fled.
"The party in the red coat, entered, showed a handgun, and fled with an unknown amount of cash," Wilk explained.
On Friday, investigators released two surveillance photos - one in black-and-white - in hopes that someone may recognize the suspect.
Police believe that the suspect has ties in close proximity to the store.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
Anyone who sees someone matching that description is asked to contact Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.