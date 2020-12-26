CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
The Chicopee Police Department is looking for Francisco Roman, 28.
Roman was last seen in the area of Chicopee Center late Thursday night. He drives a black 2010 Acura ZDX with Massachusetts license plate 1PPN96.
Roman is a Hispanic male, 5’8”, 300 pounds, and has brown hair in long braids. He is walking with the assistance of crutches due to a broken right leg.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, the Chicopee Police are asking you to call (413) 594-1740 and reference incident 20CHI-5801-OF.
