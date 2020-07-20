CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Chicopee Police Sgt. Brett Nichols said that 15-year-old Izaylis "Izzy" Mize was last seen on July 7.
Mize is 5'1" tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Nichols noted that Mize is known to frequent the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.
