CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been a busy last few days for police officers with the Chicopee Police Department.
Let's begin with Wednesday where a 15-year-old Chicopee High School student was charged arrested and charged with threatening the school's vice principal.
Since he is a minor, we do not have a mug shot.
Police say that, while he was recently suspended and not supposed to be on school property, he went to the school and allegedly became threatening, and had to be pepper sprayed after becoming physically aggressive.
He now faces charges of assault, threat to commit a crime, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
On Saturday morning, around 2:00, three people were arrested after allegedly threatening to harm an officer after police responded to reports of a fight on Memorial Drive.
26-year-old Anthony Ortiz-Esquilin, 37-year-old Roberto Sanchez and 28-year-old Angel Sanchez are now charged with threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and other charges.
Also on Saturday, three Chicopee Police officers were hurt after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people.
Arrested were 22-year-old Kaikeymia McGowan, 25-year-old Michael Sweeney, and 24-year-old Israel Rivera, all of which are being charged with assault and battery on a police officer among other charges.
Police say they attacked an officer as they were responding to reports of a possible fight on Riverview Place.
As that officer called for back-up, the three ignored the other officers and allegedly continued to fight.
Three of those officers suffered hand and rib injuries.
We're told that they have been treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.