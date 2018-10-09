CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.
Officer Mike Wilk said Seeana Krasin was reported missing from the Willamansett section of Chicopee since October 8 around 11 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a camoflauge jacket and gold sandals.
Wilk said she has a tattoo on her neck and could be in the Holyoke area.
Wilk noted her friends and family are very concerned for her well being.
Anyone who has information or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.
