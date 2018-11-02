CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of spray-painting on several Chicopee properties.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, a suspect went down Front Street and spray-painted on a sign at First American Insurance.
The suspect allegedly then continued and did the same at St. Stanislaus School and the Center Store.
"While we appreciate the arts, and an artists right to express themselves, its a crime to deface, tag, and destroy other people' property," Wilk explained.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and reference case #5118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.