Chicopee Police seeking help in identifying larceny suspects.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects that stole over $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Wal-Mart on Memorial Drive.
Officials say the two suspects went in on August 27th to do some shopping and, instead of checking out, they skipped the registers altogether and exited through the fire doors.
Some of the items they stole included hover boards.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the two individuals, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.
