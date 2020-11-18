CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Michelle Abbott was last seen on October 25. She is 46 years old, 5’5", 175 pounds, with brown hair.
If you know her whereabouts or see her, please call the Chicopee Police non-emergency number at (413) 594-1700 or the detective bureau at (413)594–1740.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
