CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public's help searching for a missing teen.
15-year-old Sebastian Johnson was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red hooded sweatshirt.
Officials told Western Mass News Johnson is 5'10" and weighs 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
They also ask if anyone knows his whereabouts or has seen him contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
