Chicopee Police seeking public's help in identifying alleged perpetual shoplifter.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who has allegedly stolen from a local store multiple times.
According to Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk, the pictured individual frequently visits the Rite Aid on St. James Avenue and allegedly continues to steal merchandise from the store.
Wilk states that the individual in question was last seen at the St. James Ave. Rite Aid on Saturday, August 17.
On that particular day, the individual allegedly attempted to walk away with a basket full of unpaid of items, but, according to Wilk, was only able to get away with a small amount of goods.
If you recognize him, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department's Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case 3859.
