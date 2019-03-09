Chicopee Police seeking public's help in identifying shoplifter.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing several items from the Family Dollar on Exchange Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that, on February 25 at 3:20 p.m., Family Dollar employees caught a woman that was attempting to place toys and cleaning supplies underneath her coat.
When the employees approached her, she pushed and shoved the store personnel out of the way, and ran out of the store.
After police reviewed store footage, they determined that the woman was accompanied by a small child, who was watching her steal and began to mimic the woman's movements.
The child, according to Wilk, was possibly three to four years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case 865.
