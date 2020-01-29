Chicopee Police seeking to identify breaking and entering suspect.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are seeking the public's help as they continue to investigate a car break-in.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us that the pictured individual was seen breaking into a motor vehicle and stole cash from inside.
Wilk says that the incident took place on December 17 in the parking lot at 1191 Memorial Drive.
If you recognize him, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740 and reference case 19CHI-5916.
