Chicopee Police seeking to identify suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a pair of suspects that allegedly purchased several items using stolen credit cards.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the two suspects allegedly bought a carton of cigarettes and approximately $100-worth of alcohol from the Chicopee Convenience Mart, located on Exchange Street, on Saturday, July 20.
The credit cards they used were reportedly stolen from a parked vehicle in Chicopee Center.
Wilk adds that the individuals in question possibly hang around the area of the Chicopee Center.
If you recognize them, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department's Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case 3319.
