CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate an act of vandalism.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, a company was fixing a sidewalk on an unknown street and had just poured concrete down when a group of suspects came by and damaged their work.
The cost to fix the damaged sidewalk has been estimated at $6,000.
If you recognize either of the pictured individuals, you are asked to the Chicopee Police Department's Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case number 4190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.