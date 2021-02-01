anayisalis silerva missing 2012021

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police are looking to locate a missing teen.

Chicopee Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing girl,

Anayisalis Silerva, 16, is believed to be in Springfield.

She is 5’4, 134 pounds, and has brown hair.

Police ask you to please call the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740 with any information on her whereabouts.

