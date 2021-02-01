CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police are looking to locate a missing teen.
Chicopee Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing girl,
Anayisalis Silerva, 16, is believed to be in Springfield.
She is 5’4, 134 pounds, and has brown hair.
Police ask you to please call the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740 with any information on her whereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.