CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Chicopee announcing this afternoon its first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson Michael Wilk told Western Mass News they are stressing the public to follow all guidance given out by officials to lessen your chances of getting coronavirus.
"People need to realize they need to follow that six-foot rule. That's vital. Also, if you don't have to go somewhere don't go. If you don't have to be out don't be out. Stay in your home. Stay where it's safe," Wilk explained.
Wilk told us this after two residents in Chicopee tested positive for coronavirus.
Now the department will change how officers respond to calls.
"If it's a call that an officer does not have to respond to speak to someone, there's an online reporting system as well as using telephone reporting," Wilk said.
Police also preparing to have equipment on them.
"Every officer has been assigned and given a mask and we have additional masks in each police vehicle," Wilk said.
President Donald Trump in a press conference today giving an update on what FEMA is working on.
"FEMA is distributing 8 million n-95 respirator masks and 13.3 million surgical masks across the country right now," President Trump explained.
Chicopee city leaders did say those two people who tested positive for coronavirus are now recovering at home.
