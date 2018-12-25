Chicopee Police, Wal-Mart come to aid of family who's Christmas gifts were stolen.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department and Wal-Mart came together to make one local family's Christmas a little bit brighter.
After dropping their three children off and treating themselves to a well-deserved night out, a local family came back home to find that their apartment had been burglarized, their Christmas presents all gone as well as their valuables.
Amongst the many Christmas gifts stolen was a television, which the family already did not have, as well as Nintendo Game System.
Officers Michael Wilk, Kyle Whalley and Steve Sawyer came to their aid immediately.
Officer Wilk contacted the manager Chicopee Wal-Mart, Katrina Ward to see if there was anything they can do to help.
Sure enough, Wal-Mart was able to give the family a proper Christmas, donating a Nintendo Switch Game System, a fifty-five inch television, a couple of bikes and eight video games for their new gaming system.
The father of three, who works tirelessly to provide for his family, was overwhelmed with joy, and was grateful for the Chicopee Police Department and Wal-Mart for their generosity.
